Credit Suisse's warning: 17% bad loans likely in credit cards

Updated : October 23, 2020 08:56 PM IST

Credit Suisse is projecting 5-10 percent delinquency at private banks by extrapolating from earnings announced by NBFCs so far. The warning comes just a day after Uday Kotak told CNBC-TV18 that unsecured urban credit is a big concern for banks.

Credit Suisse expects 17 percent bad loans in credit cards, 21 percent in 2-wheelers and 10 percent delinquency for microfinance and commercial vehicles.

So will the credit quality worsen much more than the market and experts are forecasting, CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh explains.