  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Finance
VIDEOS
Finance

Credit Suisse's warning: 17% bad loans likely in credit cards

Updated : October 23, 2020 08:56 PM IST

Credit Suisse is projecting 5-10 percent delinquency at private banks by extrapolating from earnings announced by NBFCs so far. The warning comes just a day after Uday Kotak told CNBC-TV18 that unsecured urban credit is a big concern for banks.

Credit Suisse expects 17 percent bad loans in credit cards, 21 percent in 2-wheelers and 10 percent delinquency for microfinance and commercial vehicles.

So will the credit quality worsen much more than the market and experts are forecasting, CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh explains.

Watch the video for more
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement