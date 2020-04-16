COVID-19: Experts suggest measures for NBFCs as crisis hits firms hard

VIDEOS

Finance

Updated : April 16, 2020 01:48 PM IST

As the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) remain under a lot of stress with liquidity drying up and no certainty that the RBI moratorium on term loans will be expanded to include them amid the coronavirus crisis, experts are suggesting some measures that could help these firms deal with the situation.

According to TTS Raghavan, managing director of Sundaram Finance, a number of small businesses "are going to fall behind significantly" if the activities don't pick up. For them, to climb out of the morass, is going to take another 6-9 months, he said.

Raghavan says the industry is seeking three things. "One, of course, is the moratorium, but within the moratorium also, to make clear that you have to freeze the clock as of February 29. Number two is RBI should now understand that a one-time restructuring of all loan accounts should be permitted as required and third is a line of funding for NBFCs," Raghavan said.

YS Chakravarti, MD & CEO of Shriram City Union Finance, also believes that small businesses will at least take nine months to come back to a normal state to be able to pay back dues.

“Either a restructuring or probably move their norms from a 90 to 180 days NPA recognition could work. At demonetisation time, it took about 6-9 months’ time for things to become normal, this is worse than a demonetisation situation. The regulator and the government should look at it with a different length," said Chakravarti.

MR Rao, MD & CEO of Bharat Financial, said, “We are slightly different from the sub finance companies, our customers are at the bottom of the pyramid and 80 percent of our customers are in the rural where COVID has not spread. We are in touch with our customers and most of them are reporting some form of the economic activity going in their villages. Generally we finance livestock, milk animals, grocery and kirana stores so we think recoveries of these people will be faster than let us say other NBFCs. Only thing that is required is infusion of working capital because they have not been able to get their supplies.”