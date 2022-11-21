English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homevideos Newsfinance News

Chartered accountants have a role to make biz think of sustainability: ICAEW

videos | IST

Chartered accountants have a role to make biz think of sustainability: ICAEW

Profile image
By Latha Venkatesh   IST (Published)
Mini

Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh, Julia Penny, President of ICAEW said that chartered accountant today has the role to drive businesses, to think about sustainability in a strategic way.

A chartered accountant today has the role to drive businesses to think about sustainability in a strategic way, that’s the word coming in from Julia Penny, Deputy President of Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Speaking to Latha Venkatesh on the sidelines of the World Congress of Accountants, Penny said, “For chartered accountants in England and Wales, we have as part of our strategy to build that trust, to strengthen trust in the profession. Actually it links very closely with the other part of the World Congress theme, which is sustainability.”
She added, “One of the things that chartered accountants have a role wherever they are in the world, is to be able to drive businesses to think about sustainability, to report on sustainability, to strategically move towards a more sustainable future. I think that is one way in which we can build trust, and restore that picture for the world to be confident.”
Watch accompanying video for more.
Also Read: Independence of chartered accountants is important for trust of financial stakeholders, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng