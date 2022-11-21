Chartered accountants have a role to make biz think of sustainability: ICAEW

A chartered accountant today has the role to drive businesses to think about sustainability in a strategic way, that’s the word coming in from Julia Penny, Deputy President of Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Speaking to Latha Venkatesh on the sidelines of the World Congress of Accountants, Penny said, “For chartered accountants in England and Wales, we have as part of our strategy to build that trust, to strengthen trust in the profession. Actually it links very closely with the other part of the World Congress theme, which is sustainability.”

She added, “One of the things that chartered accountants have a role wherever they are in the world, is to be able to drive businesses to think about sustainability, to report on sustainability, to strategically move towards a more sustainable future. I think that is one way in which we can build trust, and restore that picture for the world to be confident.”

Watch accompanying video for more.