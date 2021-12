Can Fin Homes expects assets under management (AUM) and disbursement growth at 18-20 percent year-on-year (YoY), Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO, told CNBC-TV18.

He further said that the demand is broad-based on a geographical basis and the average ticket size is now at Rs 21 lakh versus Rs 18 lakh a few quarters back.

