Budget 2022: Shriram Transport Finance expects focus on infrastructure

On the Budget day and later, the focus on infrastructure activity will go up further, said Umesh Revankar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Shriram Transport Finance Company.

He sees demand coming back and growth in disbursements in new commercial vehicles (CV) segment. The company is keeping higher liquidity in the balancesheet as the board wants to be conservative because of the COVID-19 situation, he said.

Shriram Transport Finance posted its Q3FY22 earnings. Net interest income (NII) has come in above estimates due to strong assets under management (AUM) growth. The asset quality however was hit by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) new directive.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.