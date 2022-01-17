Budget 2022: BJP state units put forth their demands and challenges before FM

Finance Minister Niramla Sithraraman chaired a pre-budget virtual meeting with 25 BJP state representatives and heard their suggestions on the budget. The meeting was also attended by representatives of tribal and backward classes and women community including industries, professionals, business communities, academicians, economists.

Gopal Krishna Agarwal, National Spokesperson of BJP spoke to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan to give us a sense of what transpired during the meeting and the suggestions given.

