Big Deal: Experts discuss impact of global factors on fund raising and IPO

In this latest episode of ‘Big Deal’, CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar spoke to Sandeep Barasia, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer at Delhivery, and Sandeep Aggarwal, Chairman and CEO of Droom Technology to discuss the exit plans of investors, what could be the fundraising plans, as well as how does the scenario look with inflationary concerns impacting the business of some of these new-age companies.

What has really changed in the IPO world? The new-age technology companies — some global and others local — have changed this entire landscape. Now, because of that, the IPO perspective, the investor mindset, as well as the gush of liquidity that was creating so many unicorns in India over the last one year, are in the slow lane.

In this latest episode of ‘Big Deal’, CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar spoke to Sandeep Barasia, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer at Delhivery, and Sandeep Aggarwal, Chairman and CEO of Droom Technology to discuss the exit plans of investors, what could be the fundraising plans, as well as how does the scenario look with inflationary concerns impacting the business of some of these new-age companies.

For full interview, watch accompanying video.