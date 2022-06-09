Big Deal: Bain Capital's Special Situations Asia Fund II raises over $2 billion

Bain Capital has raised $2 billion in its second Asia Special Situations Fund. Sarit Chopra, MD of Special Situations at Bain Capital, spoke about the fund raise and the investor interest in this kind of investment.

“It was a strong interest for the fund. It is $2 billion, which was well over what we had targeted — $1.5 billion — and it was double of what we had raised in our first fund four years ago. The interest is very wide — institutional investors across the world, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, it has got a diverse group of investors, which reflects the opportunity set in Asia that is increasingly attractive for this kind of capital,” he said.

“India is a very integral part of our strategy. We have been making healthy allocations of our special situations business to India over the last several years,” he added.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video.