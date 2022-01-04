Banks Q3 business updates: Here are the key highlights

The Nifty Bank is strong in the trade as banks report healthy loan growth in their Q3 business updates. Eight banks have reported their business momentum for Q3FY22. At the industry level, the loan growth is at 7.25 percent year-on-year and above 3.26 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The Nifty Bank is strong in the trade as banks report healthy loan growth in their Q3 business updates.

Eight banks have reported their business momentum for Q3FY22. At the industry level, the loan growth is at 7.25 percent year-on-year and above 3.26 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Outperformance on those banks who have gained market share on a year-on-year basis include the likes of Bank of Maharashtra, which have shown the highest growth above 23 percent year-on-year, followed by HDFC Bank who has seen a long growth of 16.50 percent, and then Federal Bank, CSB Bank, and IDFC First Bank.

Those banks which have reported lower than industry growth rates are Karur Vysya Bank, Karnataka Bank, and Yes Bank; Yes Bank showing the lowest amongst all those who have reported numbers at 4 percent growth year-on-year basis.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari with the key highlights.