Banking sector outlook 2022; details here

For the year ahead CNBC-TV18 poll of top banking analysts showed that one bank is everyone's favorite - ICICI Bank. All analysts had this bank as one of their top four banking buys. State Bank of India was the next on the list.

The banking sector did very well in terms of earnings. Motilal Oswal Securities writing after the Q2 results notes that on a 2-year CAGR basis PSU banks reported profit growth of 98 percent while private banks reported profit growth of 25 percent. In fact, PSU banks were among the best performers in Q2, second only to metals.

State Bank of India was the next on the list of 60 percent of the respondents who said yes to SBI. Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC Limited and SBI Cards figured as top buys in 40 percent of the analysts, while SBI Life and AU Finance made it among the top 4 financials for 20 percent of the people polled.

