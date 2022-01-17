Bankers' budget 2022 wishlist: Tax sops for hospitality sector and more

There is a lot of concern about contact intensive industry suffering because of the third wave and therefore some stress building up there. Keeping that in mind ahead of the Union budget banks have reached out to the government and they have sought specific relief for these industries.

There is a lot of concern about contact intensive industry suffering because of the third wave and therefore some stress building up there. Keeping that in mind ahead of the Union budget banks have reached out to the government and they have sought specific relief for this industry.

They have asked for tax sops for these contact intensive industry especially hospitality which is one of the worst affected by this pandemic.

