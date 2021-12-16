Bank of Maharashtra to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr via QIP

Bank of Maharashtra may look to raise equity through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route. The size of QIP for the Bank of Maharashtra would be around Rs 1,000 crore, sources told CNBC-TV18. Out of this, Rs 600 is expected to be the base issue of the QIP and the rest as a greenshoe option.

Bank of Maharashtra may look to raise equity through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route. The size of QIP for the Bank of Maharashtra would be around Rs 1,000 crore, sources told CNBC-TV18. Out of this, Rs 600 is expected to be the base issue of the QIP and the rest as a greenshoe option.

Sources said bankers have already started working on this QIP and are working on the papers. The QIP should be launched by January, they added.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain for more details