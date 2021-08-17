Bandhan Bank stress: Assam govt may extend eligibility timeline for grant from Dec '20 to Mar '21

Bandhan Bank’s stress assets surged in Q1. The bank’s provisions trebled from the year-ago period as it had to set aside Rs 1,000 crore for the stress related to pandemic in the December quarter.

There was additional stress on asset quality and loan growth in the state as the government had passed a new micro-finance loan waiver legislation. The state’s share in the total loan book of Bandhan Bank was nearly 11 percent.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Assam government may increase the eligibility timeline for grant of relief fund to microfinance institution (MFI) borrowers in the state by 3 months to March 31, 2021, from December 31, 2020 earlier.

Bandhan Bank has so far requested grant for loans disbursed up to December 31, 2020. The extension, if given, could see the bank's two-third of the ineligible pool becoming eligible.

The bank’s nearly Rs 2,770 crore book in Assam is currently ineligible. If extension is given, Rs 1,847 crore of the portfolio will become eligible.

The bank has already made Rs 1,600 crore provisions for the earlier stress book in the state.

Of this, Rs 1,000-1,200 crore could get freed up. If the additional period comes in, the bank can see further relief in provisions.

