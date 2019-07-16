Auto & cement cannot be removed from 28% slab until revenue stabilises: Government

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday said auto parts and cement Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates can be brought down only when revenues stabilise.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, revenue secretary, said, "Anti-profiteering provisions are contained in the law itself. There is a National Anti-Profiteering Authority whose term also has been extended further for two years beyond November 2019. As far as the guidelines and other things of the working of the anti-profiteering authority are concerned, they are also clearly laid down."
Talking on revenue surcharge, Pandey said the government has expressed a proposal which will go to the Parliament and there is a solid reason behind the surcharge announced in Union Budget 2019-20.