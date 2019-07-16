#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Videos Finance
VIDEOS
Finance

Auto & cement cannot be removed from 28% slab until revenue stabilises: Government

Updated : July 16, 2019 10:28 PM IST

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday said auto parts and cement Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates can be brought down only when revenues stabilise.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, revenue secretary, said, "Anti-profiteering provisions are contained in the law itself. There is a National Anti-Profiteering Authority whose term also has been extended further for two years beyond November 2019. As far as the guidelines and other things of the working of the anti-profiteering authority are concerned, they are also clearly laid down."

Talking on revenue surcharge, Pandey said the government has expressed a proposal which will go to the Parliament and there is a solid reason behind the surcharge announced in Union Budget 2019-20.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV