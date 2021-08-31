AU Small Finance Bank sees another exit, Internal Audit Head Sumit Dhir resigns

All is not looking good at AU Small Finance Bank as there has been another exit from the banking firm and its stock is under intense pressure. Sumit Dhir, Head Internal Audit at Jaipur Head Office has resigned.

Dhir, who had come to AU Small Finance Bank after serving for more than 18 years at Kotak Mahindra Bank, was the replacement of Nitin Gupta, Chief Audit Officer at the bank.

Dhir was reporting directly to Sanjay Agarwal, MD and CEO of the bank.

On March 3, Nitin Gupta had resigned as the Chief Audit Officer followed by Alok Gupta stepping down from the post of Chief Risk Officer on July 14.

