Are fintechs threat for banks? Experts evaluate what lies ahead

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Jithesh PV, vice president and head-fintech partnerships at Federal Bank and Sameer Shetty, president and head-digital business and transformation at Axis Bank spoke at length about what lies ahead for banking in the new digital world.

Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank governor also spoke about strengthening the fintech system in banks and reducing costs. Leading banks have also laid out their digital plans and upped the ante even as the fintech wave grows.

First up, Shetty said that fintech is large enough for all players to get in.

He further said that digital helps in getting customers at lower cost and 97 percent of service requests in branches are via digital. Also, the cost of opening an account is 35 percent lower digitally, said Shetty.

Meanwhile, Jithesh said that customers can do a lot of work via digital except for cash deposits.

However, security is a must in every bank, especially with regards to digital space, he said.

