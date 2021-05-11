April MF data: Dip MoM; considerable gains in equities & fixed income, says IDFC AMC CEO

VIDEOS

May 11, 2021

There are considerable gains in both equities as well as fixed income, said Vishal Kapoor, CEO of IDFC AMC, on Tuesday.

April mutual fund data shows a net equity inflow of Rs 1,783.1 crore versus Rs 7,376.1 crore month on month.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “There are considerable gains in both equities as well as fixed income and at an aggregate level the industry has gained almost 1 crore of assets. So nice bump up in a month.”

“However, month on month there is a slight dip, but need to keep in mind the overall business as well as investor sentiment in April. We were and have been in the middle of a full-blown pandemic with a lot of distribution effort as well as personal finance investment type decisions been relegated and given all of that to have net equity inflows in a month like April would still be, to my mind, a fairly positive picture,” he said.

