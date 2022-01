Hydropower capacity addition has been sluggish in India, the share of hydropower in energy mix has come down to 11.8 percent vs 23 percent in 2010. According to a report by ICRA, India requires 18 gigawatt of incremental hydro capacity by 2030.

CNBC-TV18's Sonal Bhutra discusses the reasons, triggers, issues and outlook of this segment with Girish Kumar Kadam of ICRA on The Climate Clock.

