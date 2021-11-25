The Climate Clock: Understanding India's COP26 stance and plans to address climate change

In this special series, ‘The Climate Clock’, CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra spoke to RP Gupta, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to discuss climate change, sustainability and its impact on the economy and human life.

India has been in the spotlight for watering down the language on coal usage to ‘phase down’ from ‘phase out’, asking for a hike in climate finance increasing or expanding the NDCs at the same time.

To discuss all of this CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra spoke to RP Gupta, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

