To discuss the outcome of Cop26 and India's stance CNBC-TV18 spoke to RR Rashmi, Distinguished Fellow at TERI.

Cop26 has ended and India has been in the spotlight. From big targets of net zero by 2070 to increasing renewable capacity to 500 gigawatt versus 450 gigawatt earlier. India also watered down the language on coal usage to phase down from phase out. India also called for hike in climate finance to USD 1 trillion.

To discuss the outcome of Cop26 and India's stance CNBC-TV18 spoke to RR Rashmi, Distinguished Fellow at TERI.

Watch video for more.