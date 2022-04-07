The Climate Clock in conversation with veteran climate diplomat Rachel Kyte

In this edition of The Climate Clock, Sonal Bhutra speaks to a veteran climate diplomat, Rachel Kyte of Fletcher School, about the IPCC Report and India’s opportunity to be a green powerhouse.

Limiting global warming will require major transitions in the energy sector and this will mean drastically reducing fossil fuel use, widespread electrification, improved energy efficiency and the use of alternative fuels, a consortium of scientists -- part of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) -- said in a statement on Monday. The report states that it is now or never for climate action.

Watch accompanying video for more