Sense and Sustainability: Experts discuss tackling climate change

With focus on climate action, CNBC-TV18 has a new campaign ‘Sense and Sustainability'. The channel caught up two eminent personalities - Mridula Ramesh, Climate Entrepreneur & Investor, and Ashwani Bhatia, Managing Director, SBI.

COP 26 ended with a plea to all nations to accelerate efforts in order to keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius. India pledged to achieve net zero emissions by 2017. Combating deforestation, phasing down on coal, increasing financial support for developing countries were among the successes of COP 26. But lack of commitments by certain nations towards reducing emissions was a disappointment.

With focus on climate action, CNBC-TV18 has a new campaign ‘Sense and Sustainability'. The channel caught up two eminent personalities - Mridula Ramesh, Climate Entrepreneur & Investor, and Ashwani Bhatia, Managing Director, SBI. Mridula Ramesh has personally invested in about 15 startups that are climate-related. Ramesh spoke about her new book Watershed, which lays out how India's business landscape will be transformed by water and why water is the next great startup opportunity.

Meanwhile, Bhatia shared his views on sustainable development goals in the banking sector and how large public sector banks can help India in cutting down on emissions and accelerate the transition to renewable energy, electric vehicles and achieving net-zero emissions.