Watch CNBC-TV18 in conversation with Praveer Sinha, MD & CEO of Tata Power who spoke about how the company is scaling up green projects to help mitigate the climate crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made 5 commitments at COP26 and pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Praveer Sinha, MD & CEO of Tata Power said he expects the company will become net-zero carbon by 2045 or little before that.

He said the future growth for the company will be in renewable sector.

