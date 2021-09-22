Orca plant in Iceland can suck out 4,000 tonne of Co2 from air every year

Constructed by Switzerland's Climeworks & Iceland's Carbfix, Orca plant can draw 4,000 tonne of Co2 out of the air every year.

Orca is derived from Icelandic word 'Orka' meaning 'energy'. The plant has four units, each made of 2 metal boxes similar to shipping containers. The plant uses fans to draw Co2 into a collector with filter material. The collector closes once the filter material is filled with Co2. The temperature is raised to 80-100 degree celsius to release Co2 from the material.

The high-concentration Co2 is mixed with water, the mixture is then injected at a depth of 1,000 metres into the nearby basalt rock for mineralisation. As per Carbfix, the Co2-water mixture turns to stone in about two years and hydride of sulphur within four months.

