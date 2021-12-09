India's plastic waste generation doubles

India's plastic waste generation has more than doubled in the last 5 years. Responding to a query in Lok Sabha, Ashwini Choubey, Minister of State for Environment said.

India's plastic waste generation has more than doubled in the last 5 years. Responding to a query in Lok Sabha, Ashwini Choubey, Minister of State for Environment said.

Over 34 lakh tonne of plastic waste was generated in 2019-2020 and 30.59 lakh tonne in 2018-2019, which is more than double the plastic waste generated in 2015-2016 (15.89 lakh tonne).

Annually, the country has witnessed an average increase of 21.8 percent.

"Based on the studies undertaken by CPCB on hazardous waste and data compiled in respect of other wastes, the average annual increase observed in generation of hazardous waste is 2 percent, in bio-medical waste (BMW) is 5.8 percent, solid waste 0.1 percent & plastic waste 21.8 percent," said Ashwini Choubey, Minister of State, Environment.

According to the minister, India produced 677 tonne of biomedical waste every day in 2020 and 619 tonne in 2019 versus 502 tonne per day in 2015.

Watch the video for more.