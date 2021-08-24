India's first smog tower inaugurated in Delhi’s Connaught Place

India's first smog tower was inaugurated by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi's Connaught Place. Constructed by Tata Projects for Delhi Pollution Control Committee, is built using patented downdraft air cleaning model.

The structure has been built at a cost of Rs 22 crore and according to Delhi government the tower is capable of filtering PM2.5 particles with 90 percent efficacy.

CNBC-TV18's Alisha Sachdev reports that teams from IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay will conduct a pilot study and recommend how many such towers will be needed for Delhi.

