CNBC-TV18 learns that India may argue that while developed countries are speaking about the concept of net zero, they should start from net negative. India is also likely to come out with a detailed document about its stand on climate change.

The stage is set for the United Nations climate change conference, popularly known as COP26 in Glasgow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the summit as India is likely to push for climate justice and funding.

CNBC-TV18 learns that India may argue that while developed countries are speaking about the concept of net-zero, they should start from net negative. India is also likely to come out with a detailed document about its stand on climate change.

Watch the video for more.