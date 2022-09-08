India can become the largest producer and consumer of green hydrogen: Expert

India is already ahead of Europe when it comes to electrification, said Tobias Winter, Director of Indo-German Energy Forum. He maintained that the only long-term solution to Europe’s energy crisis is investing more in renewable sources.

Winter said, “India is already the third largest producer and consumer of grey hydrogen, so why not become the largest producer and consumer of green hydrogen and maybe also exporter. All the oil discussion are for now and maybe for the next 4-6 years but in the long run India is going to be completely electrified."

"Compared to Europe, in India heating and cooling is already done through electricity. Your boilers and ACs run on electricity, so you are already a step forward compared to Europe. Now the next step is to make the electricity green. So India can make it green very quickly compared to Europe where we are still using gas for heating and cooling,” he added.

Winter maintained that the only long-term solution to Europe’s energy crisis is investing more in renewable sources.

“Germany and Europe are actually storing whatever gas comes in and in the meanwhile CNG terminals are being built-up for liquid gas imports. There is conversation going on to which extent Germany and Europe is investing in fossil fuel infrastructure though we want to switch to green electricity and green hydrogen," he said.

The central question is how Europe and Germany will be able to diversify. "The answer is renewable energy from all over Europe, maybe even from Africa, and in the long term, green hydrogen," Winter said.

