    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homevideos Newsenvironment News

    HSBC India says green financing is woefully short of where it should be

    videos | IST

    HSBC India says green financing is woefully short of where it should be

    Profile image
    By Shereen Bhan   IST (Published)
    Mini

    "Renewable energy, storage etc needs a massive amount of capital — estimates range between $100-150 billion per year and we are nowhere near that mark at this point in time."

    India’s pledge to achieve net-zero emission goals by 2070 needs adequate green financing, or sustainable financing, especially where small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are concerned. India needs around $10.1 trillion to achieve net-zero emissions.

    According to Rajat Verma, MD & Head of Commercial Banking at HSBC India, green financing is woefully short of where it should be.
    Verma said, “Financing is going to be a very key part of decarbonisation journey. All the initiatives that are required to move towards net-zero are very capital intensive. Renewable energy, storage etc needs a massive amount of capital — estimates range between $100-150 billion per year and we are nowhere near that mark at this point in time. Also the financing which is required in early stage or in research and development is nowhere near the amount that it needs to be. So there is a long way to go and financing is going to be really important.”
    Also Read: COP27: Draft climate deal does not call for phase down of fossil fuel
    India also plans to issue Rs 240 billion worth of sovereign green bonds to enable the transition to a low carbon economy.
    Verma added that financial and multilateral institutions need to do a lot more to address the issue of green financing.
    “Several financial institutions such as ourselves have partnered with multilateral institutions but it is still a relatively small amount. So there is a lot more that can be done,” Verma said.
    Watch video for more.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng