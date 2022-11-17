India’s pledge to achieve net-zero emission goals by 2070 needs adequate green financing, or sustainable financing, especially where small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are concerned. India needs around $10.1 trillion to achieve net-zero emissions.

According to Rajat Verma, MD & Head of Commercial Banking at HSBC India, green financing is woefully short of where it should be.

Verma said, “Financing is going to be a very key part of decarbonisation journey. All the initiatives that are required to move towards net-zero are very capital intensive. Renewable energy, storage etc needs a massive amount of capital — estimates range between $100-150 billion per year and we are nowhere near that mark at this point in time. Also the financing which is required in early stage or in research and development is nowhere near the amount that it needs to be. So there is a long way to go and financing is going to be really important.”

India also plans to issue Rs 240 billion worth of sovereign green bonds to enable the transition to a low carbon economy.

Verma added that financial and multilateral institutions need to do a lot more to address the issue of green financing.

“Several financial institutions such as ourselves have partnered with multilateral institutions but it is still a relatively small amount. So there is a lot more that can be done,” Verma said.

