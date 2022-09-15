    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsenvironment Newshow new startups are tackling climate change 14735441.htm

    Climate Clock: How new startups are tackling climate change

    videos | IST

    Climate Clock: How new startups are tackling climate change

    Profile image
    By Sonal Bhutra   IST (Published)
    Mini

    How can India tackle climate change with the combination of investment capital, industry new how and entrepreneurial spirit. To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to  Sriram Kuchimanchi, Founder & CEO of Smarter Dharma; Sukhmeet Singh, Founder and CEO of A2P Energy Solution Private Limited; and Nitish Rai, Founder and CEO of FreightFox.

    In this special edition of Climate Clock, the focus is on climate change and sustainability. The focus is on startups and how entrepreneurship and innovation, along with appropriate capital infusion can accelerate the fight against climate change.
    There are some brilliant startups that are innovating and bringing in new ways or technology to mitigate climate change. At a global level, environmental organisation Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) is driving game changing solutions to our biggest environmental issues such as climate change, air pollution, and a lot more.
    How can India tackle this issue with the combination of investment capital, industry new how and entrepreneurial spirit. To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to  Sriram Kuchimanchi, Founder & CEO of Smarter Dharma; Sukhmeet Singh, Founder and CEO of A2P Energy Solution Private Limited; and Nitish Rai, Founder and CEO of FreightFox.
    Watch video for more
    Also Read: Patagonia owner donates $3 billion company to fight climate change
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng