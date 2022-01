Speaking at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the power minister said that green hydrogen policy will have incentives like free transmission for 25 years and easy land allocation to renewable energy parks.

The government's green hydrogen policy will be unveiled in the next 10 to 15 days, according to power minister RK Singh.

