DMRC installs 14 anti-smog guns at construction sites to combat air pollution

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has installed 14 anti-smog guns at construction sites to combat the air pollution menace. These guns will throw fine mist to check the possibility of dust pollution from construction work. And are capable of spraying fine mist up to 70 to 100 metres.

1 anti-smog gun can cover an area of up to 20,000 sq metres. The water used for sprinkling is free from coliforms, viruses, bacteria and high quality nozzles are used for greater impact.

DMRC is planning to install more anti-smog guns with expanding construction work.

