    Delhi records cleanest Diwali since 2015 – air quality continues to remain poor

    Delhi records cleanest Diwali since 2015 – air quality continues to remain poor

    By Abhimanyu Sharma
    The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said better wind speed, occurrence of early Diwali in the Gregorian calendar ensured that there was more sunshine during the day time and there was lesser cold in the air which led to better dispersal of pollutants.

    Air quality in Delhi deteriorated to “very poor” as people burst firecrackers despite the government ban. The air quality index plummeted to 326.
    However, this is the cleanest Diwali since 2015 and the condition is better than last year's Diwali when the AQI had worsened to 451.
    Delhi police teams also conducted anti-cracker, anti-pollution drives and issued challans to violators. Over 200 calls were made to the fire department yesterday which was 33 percent more than last year.
    The AQI across Delhi-NCR region is expected to improve over the next few days, but weather experts have cautioned that as winter sets in, dispersal of pollutants may become more difficult and may increase air pollution levels.
    Watch video for more.
