Decarbonisation becoming corporates’ priority as investors see climate change as financial risk: KPMG

Corporates, globally, are putting decarbonisation on priority, said Mike Hayes of KPMG, on Thursday, adding that “corporates, investors and governments are working towards it.”

He further said that investors see climate change as a financial risk and therefore, putting pressure on corporates for transition plans.

Talking about India, Hayes said that the Indian government is using policy measures to provide certainty to investors.

According to him, India's model against climate change should be used by all developing countries. “India is now starting to drive investment in renewable energy and I think it should be used as a model for other developing countries,” Hayes said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

