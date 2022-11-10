COP27: Private sector needs to have sharper targets on emission reduction, says expert

India, on its part has insisted on a new global finance target by 2024. The insistence comes after rich nations failed to mobilise fund worth $100 billion per year by 2020, a goal they had set in 2009.

The pivotal COP27 summit is currently ongoing at Egypt’s resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh — developing nations have asked richer nations to walk the talk on climate finance.

India, for its part, has insisted on a new global finance target by 2024. The insistence comes after rich nations failed to mobilise fund worth $100 billion per year by 2020, a goal they had set in 2009.

There have been a slew of financial pledges from developed nations to disaster-struck poorer nations as well.

Also, over a 100 CEOs shared an open letter highlighting their willingness to work with governments on their climate plans. Remember, the United Nations has sounded caution on emission targets, saying they are nowhere near what’s needed.

Moreover a report released by the United Nations has highlighted that it was time to draw a red line around greenwashing by governments and corporates.

Citing the work of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), India said rich countries are the major contributors to the carbon stock in the atmosphere, clearly underlying the importance of the core principles of the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement — equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC).

CBDR-RC acknowledges the different capabilities and differing responsibilities of individual countries in addressing climate change.

"As such, the provisions and principles of the convention and its Paris Agreement should guide the discussions and outcomes of the NCQG to ensure an equitable result that enables climate action in developing countries," it said.

"The ambitious goal set down by the developing countries requires substantive enhancement in climate finance from the floor of USD 100 billion per year. The mobilisation of the resources needs to be led by the developed countries and should be long-term, concessional, and climate-specific with equitable allocation between adaptation and mitigation projects," the Indian delegation said during the meeting.

According to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), an intergovernmental body consisting of wealthy nations, developed countries mobilised $52.5 billion in 2013.

After dropping to $44.6 billion in 2015, the finance flow has steadily increased.

In 2020, the developed countries raised $83.3 billion, a jump from $80.4 billion in 2019, according to a fact sheet published by the Centre for Science and Environment.

The Standing Committee on Finance has estimated that resources in the range of $6 trillion to $11 trillion are required till 2030 to meet the targets set by developing countries in their NDCs and other communications including the Needs Determination Reports.

NDCs are national plans to limit global temperature rise to well below two degrees Celsius, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Feike Sijbesma, Member of Board of Trustees at World Economic Forum, and Antonia Gawel, Head of Climate Change at World Economic Forum, to discuss the UN Emissions report and what countries can do to achieve the climate targets.

Watch video for more.