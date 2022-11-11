Climate smart agriculture is the way forward to a sustainable future, says Cropin

According to the UN’s intergovernmental panel on climate change, Co2 emissions need to be cut by 45 percent by 2030, compared to 2010 levels to meet the Central Paris agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees celsius by the end of this century. This is crucial to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, including more frequent and severe droughts, heatwaves and rainfall.

One of the agendas of the United Nations (UN) climate change conference COP27 in Egypt is against the backdrop of inadequate ambition to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the UN’s intergovernmental panel on climate change, Co2 emissions need to be cut by 45 percent by 2030, compared to 2010 levels to meet the Central Paris agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of this century. This is crucial to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, including more frequent and severe droughts, heatwaves and rainfall.

Renewable energy, transition fuels and climate smart agriculture are some priorities that will play a role in ensuring a sustainable future.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Kunal Prasad, Co-founder of Cropin and Inderveer Singh, Founder & CEO of EVage to discuss how startups can play an important role in achieving the climate targets.

According to Prasad climate smart agriculture is the way forward to a sustainable future.

Prasad said, “We have a cloud platform which is one of the first innovative technology platforms for agriculture globally. This platform is going to revolutionise the way agriculture is being practised both at the farm level as well as at the institutional level.”

“From a technology perspective, there are satellite based, remote sensing based technologies which can forecast what the cropping pattern is going to be this season and how much yield is going to come. So this will help organisations understand how the food supply is going to be and then mitigate the risk from food scarcity situation,” he added.

Also, Sudhir Sethi, Founder & Chairman of Chiratae Ventures discussed how it plans to invest its recent fundraise of Rs 759 crore.

