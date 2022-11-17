    English
    Big Deal | Experts discuss climate funding landscape in India

    Big Deal | Experts discuss climate funding landscape in India

    By Nisha Poddar
    Anjali Bansal, founding partner at Avaana Climate Fund and Jon Creyt, CEO at RMI discussed highlights of COP27 and climate funding landscape in India on a CNBC-TV18 special show Big Deal.

    On the deal street, it may be a season of slowdown as capital becomes expensive and markets become volatile, but there is an area of future businesses which continues to see interest from the focussed funds. We are talking about the global thrust towards climate consciousness and the investment scenario in there, both of which are now intact with additional impetus through global efforts like the recent COP27 Summit.

    Anjali Bansal, founding partner at Avaana Climate Fund and Jon Creyt, CEO at RMI discussed highlights of COP27 and the climate funding landscape in India on a CNBC-TV18 special show Big Deal.
    Also Read: COP27: India resists calls to raise ambitions, says rich nations must reach net zero before 2030
     
