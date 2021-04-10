  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Entertainment
VIDEOS
Entertainment

Swabhiman Bharat: OTT- a game-changer for entertainment and stand-up industry

Updated : April 10, 2021 04:16 PM IST

India is the second-largest television market in the world. It has a large broadcasting and distribution industry with approximately 900 satellite TV channels, 6,000 multi-system operators around 60,000 local cable operators, and 7 DTH operators. We also have close to 2,500 multiplexes across the country.

This episode of ITC presents Swabhiman Bharat, a Network18 initiative, takes a deep dive into how modern India is consuming content and the future of the Indian entertainment industry.

It also puts a spotlight on India’s stand-up comedy industry, which has managed to become an irreplaceable part of the countries entertainment landscape in a short span of time.

For more details, watch the video.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement