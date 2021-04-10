Swabhiman Bharat: OTT- a game-changer for entertainment and stand-up industry

VIDEOS

India is the second-largest television market in the world. It has a large broadcasting and distribution industry with approximately 900 satellite TV channels, 6,000 multi-system operators around 60,000 local cable operators, and 7 DTH operators. We also have close to 2,500 multiplexes across the country.

This episode of ITC presents Swabhiman Bharat, a Network18 initiative, takes a deep dive into how modern India is consuming content and the future of the Indian entertainment industry.

It also puts a spotlight on India’s stand-up comedy industry, which has managed to become an irreplaceable part of the countries entertainment landscape in a short span of time.