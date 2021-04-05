  • SENSEX
Swabhiman Bharat: A spotlight on India’s rich musical heritage

Updated : April 05, 2021 05:06 PM IST

Music in India is an integral part of the socio-religious fabric of society. The Indian subcontinent has produced an incredible variety of music that span genres, cultures and regions – from classical of folk, from bhakti to Bollywood and the mélange of everything in-between.

In this episode, ITC presents Swabhiman Bharat, a Network18 initiative we celebrate the sound of India and the artists and institutions who are preserving and taking Indian music to the global stage.

For more details, watch the video.
