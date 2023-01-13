Spotify interview | 'Much bigger diversity of artists occupying the global stage'

The world's largest audio streamer Spotify will complete four years in India next month. From innovating on pricing for Spotify Premium to evangelizing it as a medium to advertisers, Spotify has had to adapt to the unique needs of the Indian market. That is, of course, true for most of the consumer tech and entertainment behemoths.

To understand the latest trends and to hear what's next in the India story, CNBC-TV18’s Anuradha Sengupta spoke with Gustav Gyllenhammar, VP, Markets and Subscriber Growth of Spotify and Amarjit Singh Batra, General Manager, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, Spotify.

According to Gyllenhammar, there is much bigger diversity of artists occupying the global stage. He said, “If you look at global Internet and music last year, you will see a couple of trends that have become much bigger diversity of artists occupying the global stage. We have Bad Bunny from Puerto Rico becoming the global most streamed artist three years in a row.”

Gyllenhammar added, “With the advent of streaming, it has become a much more of a global phenomenon with artists and music traveling from market to market. We also see that in the India numbers from last year.”

Talking about trends in India, Batra said, “The good thing about India is that people have a lot of global citizens here. People like music from around the world... But at the core, you would have seen that most of the artists I think are from India, or they are listening to different languages within India.”

