OTT app-based video consumption on the rise; details here

As theaters are waiting for more releases and more relaxations, content consumption on OTT apps continues to see rise..

As movie theatres are waiting for more relaxations to kick in across the country, consumption of over-the-top (OTT) app content has been on the rise. The first wave of COVID did see a sharp increase in consumption on OTT apps due to work from home and lockdowns.

On average, Indians spent nearly 70 to 79 crore hours on OTT apps in 2019. This number shot up to as much as 100 crore in April 2020 after the first national lockdown was imposed.

Then there was a gradual decline from those levels as people got back to work, things opened up and so the consumption numbers got back to pre-COVID levels.

However, there was a spurt again in October, which continued till January 2021. Then with the second wave hitting the country, consumption increased again with an average monthly consumption of as much as 125 crore hours per month.

