Millennials and Gen Z are absorbing and buying tickets for Indian acts: Hyperlink

December brings the feeling of party vibes and there are so many literary fests, music concerts, stand-up comedy shows, spoken word festivals, magic shows, motivational speakers, plays, restaurants, and food fests — whatever your interest, you are probably spoiled for choice. Also not to forget, it's also the first "normal" year post the pandemic.

For nearly two years, live physical entertainment was shut down with a devastating impact on the business. But that seems to be in the past as people are going out with a vengeance. So what are the key trends that are emerging? How is ticketed entertainment doing? What are the growth prospects as we head into a new year?

To discuss this CNBC-TV18’s Anuradha Sengupta, spoke to Shreyas Srinivasan, CPO, Consumer Products, Paytm and founder and CEO of Paytm Insider; Roshan Abbas, founder of Kommune India; and VG Jairam, founder of Hyperlink Brand Solutions.

Jairam said, “The whole experiential and live entertainment industry has bounced back and how, but I also feel it's got to do with one important aspect that two years of sitting in front of a screen has really made people want to go out and experience. That whole touch and feel had not happened.”

According to Abbas the two years gap put a pause on people's passion and needs and it all just accumulated.

He said, “The day things opened up it wasn't a trickle, it was a spate. We didn't have one show, we have multiple shows happening on the same day. Corporates who had put aside marketing budgets came back with a vengeance to spend. So there has been an appetite that is really needs to be vetted by and everyone is keen now to satiate that.”

