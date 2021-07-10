  • SENSEX
Media Dialogues: Theatre, OTT platforms can co-exist and grow together, says actor Fahadh Faasil

Updated : July 10, 2021 17:27:21 IST

A lot has been said about how streaming or over-the-top (OTT) services have captured the imagination.

They have broken the stranglehold of big-budget mainstream movies and daily soaps on the pan India consciousness. And along the way, these platforms have broadened the horizons and minds of the audience in the process.

Leading this wave of authentic and exciting stories is Malayalam cinema.

To find what is fuelling the creative surge and to understand the economics, Anuradha Sengupta spoke to Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of content at Amazon Prime Video India, Cinematographer Sanu John Varghese, and actor Fahadh Faasil.

Watch the video for more.
