Author influencer Shobhaa Dé on her memoir 'Insatiable' and 'free run' in life

videos | Jan 28, 2023 4:02 PM IST

Author-influencer Shobhaa Dé on her memoir 'Insatiable' and 'free run' in life

By Anuradha SenGupta  |  Jan 28, 2023 4:27 PM IST (Updated)
In this latest episode of ‘Media Dialogues’, Anuradha SenGupta speaks to Shobhaa Dé, bestselling writer of both fiction and nonfiction, columnist, former magazine editor, and model.

In our social media lead world that's overflowing with reels, tweets, TikTok videos, newsletters, and posts, it's hard to imagine someone being considered iconic and influential and celebrated for over five decades and counting. Especially if you started way before all these decades came into existence.

In this latest episode of ‘Media Dialogues’, Anuradha SenGupta speaks to Shobhaa Dé, bestselling writer of both fiction and nonfiction, columnist, former magazine editor, and model. The author has come out with her memoir, titled ‘Insatiable’, and says she was lucky to have had a free run for five decades. In the interview, she reveals more about her life.
For full interview, watch accompanying video
First Published: Jan 28, 2023 4:02 PM IST
