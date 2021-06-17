Media Dialogues: Production companies, content makers look to make up for lost time as second wave subsides

VIDEOS

Advertising

Updated : June 17, 2021 20:24:48 IST

Although content across genres and distribution platforms has sustained over the past year, like other industries media and entertainment has also shrunk by 24 percent, according to the latest Annual FICCI Frames Industry report.

As India comes off the peak of the catastrophic COVID second wave, at least in the big cities, and steps are being taken to unlock the entertainment industry, especially production companies are looking to make up for the lost time.

To get a sense of what’s at stake and how the output, morale and viability of the state of business has been impacted, CNBC-TV18’s Anuradha SenGupta spoke to Siddharth Roy Kapur, founder and managing director of Roy Kapur Films and President of the Producers Guild of India, and Sameer Nair, CEO at Applause Entertainment.