Media Dialogues in conversation with Prajakta Koli and Ranveer Allahbadia

In this episode of Media Dialogues, Anuradha Sengupta spoke to Prajakta Koli, a digital content creator and social media influencer known for her youtube channel Mostlysane, and Ranveer Allahbadia, a social media entrepreneur, YouTuber, and motivational speaker to find out what makes them tick, how they negotiate the brand ecosystem and what their expectations are.

YouTube content creators contributed roughly Rs 6,800 crore to India’s GDP in 2020. Ad spend on digital media has already overtaken print and is likely to go past television this year. Content creators who perform or present their content are the undisputed stars of this digital ecosystem.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video