Media Dialogues in 2022: In conversation with author Amish Tripathi

In 1996 Bill Gates said content is where I expect much of the real money will be made on the internet, just as it was in broadcasting. That is what he had written in an essay called’ Content is king’. We are living out that prediction today with our insatiable appetite for all kinds of content, and the ability for everyone to create and disseminate.

To speak about this gold rush and the prevailing popular tropes, CNBC-TV18’s Anuradha SenGupta spoke to Amish Tripathi, an Indian author. From a self-published debut to nine books in 20 languages and over five and a half million copies sold; from selling the streaming rights for the Shiva Trilogy to his debut as an anchor with the ‘Legend of the Ramayana with Amish’ on Discovery Plus, it's safe to say Amish has a good view of what is happening in this business image.

