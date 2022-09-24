Media Dialogues in 2022 | In conversation with R Balki and Raja Sen

In this episode of Media Dialogue, R Balakrishnan and the co-writer of Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Film Critic and Writer Raja Sen talked about the film and what the industry can do to boost its flagging revenues.

Barring a handful of films that include dubbed versions of southern language blockbusters, the Hindi film industry has been on a loss-making spree. There seems to be no pent-up demand here despite the near two-year closure of cinemas.

A ruthless box office has rejected big-budget productions, superstars, reputed producers and talented directors. So, you have to be particularly brave to release a Hindi movie today.

Ad industry veteran and prolific filmmaker R Balki (R Balakrishnan) has never been short on guts. His sixth film as director and writer, Chup: Revenge of the Artist, has just been released. It's a mystery about a serial killer bumping off film critics.

In this episode of Media Dialogue, R Balakrishnan and the co-writer of Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Film Critic and Writer Raja Sen talked about the film and what the industry can do to boost its flagging revenues.

For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video