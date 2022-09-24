    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Media Dialogues in 2022 | In conversation with R Balki and Raja Sen

    By Anuradha SenGupta
    In this episode of Media Dialogue, R Balakrishnan and the co-writer of Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Film Critic and Writer Raja Sen talked about the film and what the industry can do to boost its flagging revenues.

    Barring a handful of films that include dubbed versions of southern language blockbusters, the Hindi film industry has been on a loss-making spree. There seems to be no pent-up demand here despite the near two-year closure of cinemas.
    A ruthless box office has rejected big-budget productions, superstars, reputed producers and talented directors. So, you have to be particularly brave to release a Hindi movie today.
    Ad industry veteran and prolific filmmaker R Balki (R Balakrishnan) has never been short on guts. His sixth film as director and writer, Chup: Revenge of the Artist, has just been released. It's a mystery about a serial killer bumping off film critics.
