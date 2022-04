India is now carving out a niche for itself in the visual effects industry. CNBC-TV18's Shraddha Tiwari and Arundathi Ramanan report that the Indian VFX industry is on a growth path that has Hollywood sitting up and taking notice.

Jurassic Park, Terminator, Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Caribbean, one thing all these movies have in common is path-breaking special effects... and India is now carving out a niche for itself in this visual effects industry.

CNBC-TV18's Shraddha Tiwari and Arundathi Ramanan report that the Indian VFX industry is on a growth path that has Hollywood sitting up and taking notice.

Watch video for more.