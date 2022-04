It's never too late to pursue your dreams and PVR's 55 year old chairman Ajay Bijli is leading by example. Bijli has embarked on a new journey, and this promises to be a musical one - he has formed his music band called ''Random Order.''

In conversation with CNBC-TV18, Bijli confessed that he had a passion for singing since his teens, added that he had to give up music 35 years ago for family and business. That's not all, he and his band also performed a mini gig.

